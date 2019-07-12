Africa Cup of Nations Notebook - Day 22

By CHARLES NYENDE

Beer can be found if you look

Egypt is a conservative country with a majority Muslim population and minority Christian one. But for those who may want to down their favourite tipple, there are discrete places for you. Prices are not astronomical, but generally higher compared to what you find in Kenya. A 500ml lager beer will cost you 50 Egyptian Pounds (about Sh313) at a normal club while that well-loved “kaquarter” - 350ml bottle of whiskey - among partakers of the hard stuff will cost you 125 EGP (Sh781) and a 750ml bottle roughly twice that amount. Local and international brands are available. Supermarkets are not allowed to sell beer.

Segregation of the sexes in clubs

Night and club life in Cairo is rather interesting, at least the ones I've visited. Clubs are divided into sections to segregate the sexes. They have an area where everybody can mix, that means men and women interacting unencumbered. Then there are sections that only allow women.

In some places, a man can be allowed in this “women’s section” but only if he is accompanying a lady. Most times people hitting the club scene go as couples – man and woman. For those on the prowl, looking for casual encounters with the opposite sex, the Cairo nightlife and club scene is not for you.

Heads may roll in Egypt fiasco

Egypt’s Parliament has formed a committee to investigate the Egyptian Football Association following the early elimination of their national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The new committee will sit with Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhy to assess the operations of the association in the 2018 World Cup, where the team failed to make it out of the group stage and the 2019 Afcon.

Sobhy explained they would assess allegations of favouritism in team selection and would not tolerate the humiliating knockout of the national team in the ongoing tournament. Egypt’s FA head and several board members resigned over the matter.

Noisy Algerians descend on Egypt

The Algerian support for their Desert Foxes is loud and in your face. The energetic band of travelling fans has steadily increased as their team progressed deep into the tournament. Several flights were organised yesterday to allow Desert Foxes fans travel to watch their quarter-final with Cote d’Ivoire at Suez Stadium.