Africa Cup of Nations Notebook - Day 25

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

Egypt population to reach 160m by 2050

According to a story in the Egyptian media quoting the UN’s World population prospects report, the country has one of the nine fastest growing populations in the world.

Egypt’s population is expected to reach 121 million by 2030 and 160 million by 2050. The media story said the growth rate represented a challenge to the education system and the economy of the country.

Through government campaigns, Egypt’s population growth rate fell from 3.5 per cent in the 1970s to 1.7 per cent in the 2000s.

The rate increased to 2 per cent after 2011. The government launched a family planning campaign dubbed “Two is Enough” last year.

No problem, pick and pay later

If you are used to the values that we have sadly accepted in Kenya, certain behaviour will shock you such as honesty, trust, integrity.

Yours truly, now familiar with local surroundings, went to a nearby shop to purchase bottled water.

The shopkeeper did not have enough change to return once the transaction was complete.

What did he opt to do?

He told the foreigner, a stranger to him and the country. “No problem, just take them. You will bring the money later.”

The debt was paid the same day, and new respect found for Egyptians, or the shopkeeper at least.

Where is ex-Pharaoh Mido?

One of Egypt’s best known foreign exports is Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam, who played for Gent, Celta Vigo, Ajax, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletics and West Ham United, in the 2000s.

He retired from international football in 2013. The former Egypt international was recently appointed as Premiership side Maqassa’s new coach.

The ex-Zamalek coach replaced veteran Talaat Youssef, who resigned in April. Mido had two stints with Zamalek, leading the club to the Egypt Cup title in 2014.

He was dismissed after a poor run of results in his second spell in 2016. Mido also coached Ismaily in 2015 and Wadi Degla in 2017.

Algerian media struggles

It has been said that sometimes sports journalists get so involved with a team they cross that professional boundaries that overshadow their role as objective reporters.

Many journalists here in Egypt have struggled to hide their true feelings for their national teams.

The Algerian press band have been noticeable in their unabashed show of support for their national team even at the stadium press stand.

Cheering loudly when their team scores, breaking into song, waving the Algerian flag is all part of their repertoire.