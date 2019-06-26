Africa Cup of Nations Notebook - Day 6

By CHARLES NYENDE

Cairo residents decidedly friendly

******

The Egyptian national football team, the Pharaohs, may be a mean football monarch that has ruled the continent with a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles won but their people, at least those who reside in Cairo are a decidedly friendly lot. Walking on the streets you are met with a curious stare and even friendly smile – and they can tell a foreigner from a mile away. A visitor will even get a greeting if the Egyptian knows some bit of English. “Hello”. Then the next, inevitable question: “Where are you from?”

Egyptians proud of their Arabic heritage

******

While still writing on Egyptians, they are indeed proud of their Arabic heritage. Try to strike out a conversation and discover it is not working because of language problems an Egyptian will typically want to hear nothing of learning English or French, the two most recognised international languages. “No, no, no! You learn how to speak Arabic,” is the counter response. Arabic is indeed the official language of the country of about 100 million people and most street signs are in Arabic. The language is the fifth most spoken in the world.

Where do the Afcon players ply their trade?

*****

Of the 552 players in the 24 teams featuring in the tussle in Egypt, 95 are playing in France, mostly in Ligue One. The second country with most representation is South Africa with 45 players based there. Some 43 players ply their trade in England – the Premier League, the Championship and other lower leagues. Players based in Europe are the most at 315 followed by players based in Africa at 201. There are 32 players who feature for Asian clubs and four from the United States. Twelve players feature for Kenyan clubs.

