Africa Cup of Nations Notebook - Day 9

By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO

Kenya's traffic police would have difficulties here

******

Kenya's traffic police would have a difficult time controlling motorists of Cairo. Here in Cairo drivers stop their vehicles in the middle of the road, reverse on main highways to access a turn missed, talk on phone, pick and drop passengers from any road, anywhere - perhaps with the exception of security installations, double and triple park without care. And they do this right in front of the traffic cops who all appear nonchalant to what would ordinarily be serious traffic offenses.

Is this another benchmarking trip by Kenyan MPs?

******

It is a small world they say. Some five Kenya Members of Parliament have been sighted in Cairo. Presumably they attended Thursday’s Group “C” match between Kenya and Tanzania and added to the support for the Stars, which is well and good. But knowing our legislators, this visit is probably another benchmarking trip perhaps to familiarise themselves with how a country can organise a top international sporting event such as the Africa Cup of Nations. Eh, remember Kenya won the rights to host the 1996 edition but never did so, and mulled bidding for the one of the latter editions.

Consequences of Afcon calendar shift

******

The Afcon was switched to being held in odd-numbered years from the 2013 edition so as not to clash with the Fifa World Cup year. And for the first time, the tournament is being held mid-year, away from the traditional January–February period. This decision was arrived at to end the club-versus-country battles that always occurred during that period. The shift of calendar has had unintended consequences. Egypt for example is in summer where day time temperatures can hit 40 degrees Celsius. Matches are played at night and many are ending around midnight local time.

'African witchdoctor' causes stir at stadium

******

Celebrated French coach Claude Le Roy was the star attraction at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Thursday when he came to watch the high-billed clash between heavyweights Senegal and Algeria. Almost everybody he met including smitten journalists wanted to pose for a photograph with the great coach.