Algeria win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Friday July 19 2019
Baghdad Bounedjah's early goal propelled Algeria to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 29 years with a fiery 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday's final in Cairo.
Bounedjah gave Algeria a dream start in the second minute when his deflected shot looped over Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and it proved enough for the 1990 champions to lift the trophy on foreign soil for the first time.
More to follow...
Algeria 1 (Bounedjah 2) Senegal 0
Teams
Algeria (4-4-2)
Rais Mbolhi; Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini; Adlene Guedioura, Sofiane Feghouli (Mehdi Tahrat 85), Ismael Bennacer, Riyad Mahrez (capt); Youcef Belaili (Yacine Brahimi 84), Baghdad Bounedjah (Islam Slimani 89)
Coach: Djamel Belmadi (ALG)
Senegal (4-3-3)
Alfred Gomis; Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate (capt), Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly; Idrissa Gueye, Badou Ndiaye (Krepin Diatta 59), Henri Saivet (Mbaye Diagne 75); Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Mbaye Niang (Keita Balde 85)
Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
Yellow cards
Algeria: Bensebaini 34 minutes, Belaili 54 minutes, Guedioura 90+4 minutes
Senegal: Gueye 79 minutes, Gassama 80 minutes
Referee: Alioum Alioum (CMR)