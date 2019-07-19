Algeria win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Baghdad Bounedjah's early goal propelled Algeria to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 29 years with a fiery 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday's final in Cairo.

Bounedjah gave Algeria a dream start in the second minute when his deflected shot looped over Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and it proved enough for the 1990 champions to lift the trophy on foreign soil for the first time.