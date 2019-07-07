  1. Home
Algeria ease into Afcon quarters

Sunday July 7 2019

Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez (fourth left) celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match against Guinea at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 7, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |

Riyad Mahrez on Sunday scored a superb goal as Algeria cruised past Guinea 3-0 in Cairo to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

The Manchester City forward fired into the bottom corner after cleverly touching the ball past his marker, adding to Youcef Belaili's earlier goal for the Algerians.

Adam Ounas sealed a one-sided victory with the third late on. Algeria face either Mali or Ivory Coast in the last eight on Thursday.

