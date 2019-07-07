Algeria ease into Afcon quarters
Riyad Mahrez on Sunday scored a superb goal as Algeria cruised past Guinea 3-0 in Cairo to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
The Manchester City forward fired into the bottom corner after cleverly touching the ball past his marker, adding to Youcef Belaili's earlier goal for the Algerians.
Adam Ounas sealed a one-sided victory with the third late on. Algeria face either Mali or Ivory Coast in the last eight on Thursday.