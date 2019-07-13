Algeria orders military planes to fly fans to Egypt

By AFP

More by this Author

ALGIERS

Algeria's hopes of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final will be boosted by the arrival of another 2,000 fans in time for Sunday's semi-final against Nigeria in Cairo.

Six military planes, along with 10 from Air Algeria, will put on special flights to help encourage the Desert Foxes as they attempt to win the tournament for the first time in 29 years.

According to a statement received by AFP, the Algerian Ministry of Defence said that the army high command had taken the decision in conjunction with the Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui to add the six military planes so that "600 Algerians supporters can cheer on and encourage the national team and motivate them to win this important continental trophy."

A spokesman for Air Algeria told AFP that the company would transport 1,400 supporters on 10 planes.