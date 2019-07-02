Benin through to Afcon last 16

By BBC SPORT

Defending champions Cameroon and Benin played out a goalless draw, allowing both sides to progress into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The result means Cameroon finished second in Group F to set up a tasty meeting with Nigeria.

Benin went through as one of the four best third-placed teams but must wait to find out their next opponents.

Cameroon came closest to scoring but both Ambroise Oyongo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw their efforts saved.

Goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe dived full length to his right to make two stunning fingertip saves in the opening period.

Benin's best chance fell to Stephane Sessegnon, but the former Sunderland and West Brom midfielder struck a free-kick narrowly wide.

Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 and will face the second-placed team from Group E.