Bonus row at Afcon: When will this trend end?

We have been down this road before. Every two years on the continent, there is a competition that brings together the cream of African football.

The intensity it creates is such that a good number of players love it, including the elite class of footballers. At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, it has not been any different.

Welcome to the "Bonus Cup of Nations."

It’s a compact disc that replays itself every time Afcon or the World Cup happen.

Bonus rows are not an uncommon occurrence in African football but it is their predictability that baffles.

The script is so routine you can almost be certain that bonus rows will resurface around or during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Take the instance of Zimbabwe who are appearing at the tournament for only the fourth time in history.

The Warriors had threatened to quit the competition midweek if their allowances and bonuses had not been paid by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

The players had demanded to be paid $12,050 (Sh1.2 million) each short of which they would not honour their last Group A match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The team had threatened not to train until a meeting late Thursday last week involving technical staff members, players and Zifa officials broke the impasse.

Senior members of the Warriors camp were shocked that Zimbabwe actually dominated Uganda seeing how the row over bonuses and allowances had threatened to tear the team apart.

But the Zimbabwe camp sat and sorted the mess and going into the DR Congo match on Sunday which they lost 4-0, each player had received $17,500 (Sh1.7 million). Zifa is due to pay a balance of $6650 (Sh665,000), which includes the $3000 (Sh300,000) draw bonus for the point against Uganda Cranes.

The players and the federation agreed on the date when that amount would be paid.

UGANDA

Uganda Cranes’ campaign had been a smooth-sailing in Cairo, until hell broke loose on Tuesday afternoon.

The players put their tools down and refused to leave Radisson Blu Hotel for training at Arab Contractors Stadium. They are reportedly aggrieved that Fufa still hasn't paid them a $10,000 (Sh1 million) qualification bonus. The players have threatened not to train again until that money is cleared.

NationSport understands that the bonus controversy first surfaced towards the end of Abu Dhabi pre-Afcon camp where Fufa and the players openly disagreed.

It was then that Fufa President Moses Magogo notified the players that if any of them intended not to feature in Cairo, he would swiftly make a replacement with members of the Cranes team that had featured in Cosafa.

A section of the players had demanded for payment of $10,000 (Sh1 million) before the tournament but Fufa reached an incentive-based system where allowances would increase with every advancement at the tournament.

The players were made to sign a code of conduct, a system locked in to avert a potential stand-off, but the team now appears to have reneged on the document where their signatures are appended.

Until Tuesday, it had been a calm camp in Cairo which was a significant improvement from the shambles of Gabon where players and the federation repeatedly clashed over bonuses.

Fufa on Tuesday released a statement detailing that they had paid each member a total of $15,000 (Sh1.5 million) since camp started mid last month in Kampala.

NIGERIA SITUATION

It is impossible to tell a bonus story without it involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria, a team that is never far away from good and bad headlines.

Memories of Nigeria boycotting a training session before a second round match with France at the 2014 World Cup linger on.

In Cairo, the Nigeria Football Federation and the players have been at it again with the latter expressing their displeasure over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

Nigeria were an hour late as they prepared to train for the game against Guinea in Alexandria, much to the chagrin of coach Gernot Rohr.

Reports now indicate that the Super Eagles and the NFF have reached a truce. In addition, group stage wins will be rewarded with $10,000 (Sh1 million) per head. Nigeria had two wins on the bounce.

The round of 16 will fetch $12,500 (Sh1.2 million), quarters $15,000 (Sh1.5 million), semis $17,500 (Sh1.7 million) and finals $20,000 (Sh2 million). The 2019 Afcon trophy would basically guarantee a $95,000 (Sh9.5 million) bonus for each member of the squad.

LESSONS LEARNT

Ghana's Black Stars were pilloried in 2014 for shaming the country and continent in Brazil. The government then chartered a flight to Brazil with $3m (Sh300 million) aboard after the players insisted on cash payment and not money transfers to their account. The farce was so ugly it took the intervention of President John Dramani Mahama for calm to be restored.

The country’s federation seems to have learnt their lesson and the Black Stars camp has had many issues, but money is not one of them. Ghana’s players, who are based in Ismailia, are pocketing $10,000 (Sh1 million) for a win.

The players also received appearance fees of $80,000 (Sh8 million) per player before the squad flew into Egypt.

Cameroon are not immune to the bonus row syndrome and their team’s preparations nearly became a mess with in Yaoundé before the FA reached a deal with the squad and executed payments before the team set off.

Kenya's Harambee Stars team was a clean house throughout Afcon thanks to the $2.5m (Sh250 million) that government provided for the Egypt edition.