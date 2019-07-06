Cisse, Gueye back Mane despite poor penalty record

By CHARLES NYENDE

More by this Author

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

Senegal players and coach Aliou Cisse have defended Liverpool star Sadio Mane for his penalty taking responsibilities despite a woeful record thus far at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Senegal have been awarded three penalties in the tournament, two against Kenya in the group stages and one against Uganda in the round of 16 on Friday, and all have been taken by Mane.

He missed his first attempt against Kenya before stepping up to score the second one. Against Uganda, Mane had put Senegal ahead early in the first half and looked on course to score his brace when the Teranga Lions won a penalty only to see his spot kick well covered by Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“We know Mane’s abilities and we trust him. We have an option between him and another player to take penalties. Mane decided to take it,” said Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who was named man of the match.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse also backed his top player.

“Yes, Sadio (Mane) did not stop taking penalties after he missed his first one against Kenya. We trust him and he has his position in shooting penalties for the team,” said Cisse after the match.

The Liverpool hitman is now the tournament’s top scorer with three goals to his name.