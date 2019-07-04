Cisse: We have ability to go all the way

By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said in Cairo on Thursday that Senegal had huge ambitions in Egypt as they headed into their round of 16 clash with Uganda at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

“Losing to Algeria has changed us and we have looked within. We have good players and it is within our abilities to win the title here in Egypt,” said Cisse.

The Desert Foxes stunned Senegal in their Group C clash to relegate them to a second place finish in the pool.

Senegal are Africa’s top ranked team and are indeed one of the favourites to lift the African crown.

They have Liverpool’s deadly forward Sadio Mane, who shed tears when they were knocked it in the quarter-finals of their 2017 campaign, to lead them in that elusive quest for their first ever continental crown.

The Teranga Lions coach said the whole team had been grappling with the question of why Senegal had never won the African championship, despite repeatedly producing some of the best players in the continent.

A few days earlier he took a swipe at Kenya coach Sebastien Migne when he averred, the Senegalese, despite their embarrassment of rich talent seemed not to have the mental strength to conquer Africa.

Cisse’s sentiments were shared by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye who said: “We are trying to find answers why we can’t win the tournament. We are now in the round of 16 and are well equipped to go all the way.”