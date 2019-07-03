Dawn return for battered Harambee Stars

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Harambee Stars will leave Cairo for Nairobi on Wednesday at 10.45pm Kenyan time, Football Kenya Federation has confirmed.

The team, which was eliminated from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after finishing third in Group C in Egypt, is expected in Nairobi on Thursday at 3.30 am.

A 3-2 win over neighbours Tanzania was sandwiched between limb 2-0 and 3-0 losses to Algeria and Senegal in their Group C outings.

Algeria's Desert Foxes finished top of the group with Senegal taking the second and automatic qualifying spot.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed, meanwhile, treated the team to a luncheon in Egypt on Tuesday, flanked by Kenyan Ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno.

Kenya will now shift their to the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers where Stars take on Tanzania in the first round later this month.