CAIRO

Sebastien Desabre was named coach of ambitious Egyptian club Pyramids FC on Monday, in the wake of Uganda's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Frenchman's appointment comes three days after Uganda lost 1-0 to Senegal in the last 16 having advanced beyond the group stage for the first time since 1978.

Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi completed a takeover of the club earlier this month from Turki Al Sheikh, a Saudi businessman and close political advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, who had bankrolled the club after buying it last summer.