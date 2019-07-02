Ghana reach Afcon last 16

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Ghana reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez on Tuesday.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times.

Piqueti had a 25-yard shot tipped onto the bar by keeper Richard Ofori, Joseph Mendes hit the outside of the post from outside the box and Mamadu Cande's corner struck the crossbar.

Cameroon's midfielder Arnaud Djoum (left) fights for the ball with Benin's midfielder Stephane Sessegnon during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at the Ismailia Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on July 2, 2019. PHOTO | OZAN KOSE |AFP

Swansea striker Ayew also hit the post twice, once in each half.

As a result of winning the group on goal difference, four-time champions Ghana, who had drawn their opening two games, will face the team who finish second in Group E - Mali, Tunisia, Angola or Mauritania - in Ismailia on Monday.