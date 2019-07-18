Infantino pledges full support for Caf reforms

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

Fifa president Gianni Infantino in Thursday pledged full support for reforms that are to be undertaken by Confederation of African Football in the coming days.

“We agreed to appoint one of our highest administrator and our experts to come and assist in building Caf,” the world football governing body boss said in Cairo during Caf’s General Assembly.

“It is time to act. We have spoken enough,” Infantino told an attentive assembly.

The governance of Caf and particularly the conduct of its president Ahmad Ahmad has coming under increasing scrutiny.

Ahmad has been accused of corruptly awarding a contract and of financial impropriety and is under investigation by the French authority and Fifa’s anti-ethics committee. He has denied all allegations.

The Caf executive committee on Wednesday approved the appointment of Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura as a General Delegate to the African football body. The Senegalese has been given the mandate to oversee administrative reforms within the confederation despite reservations raised by some members of the African body.

“We have defined a road map with 11 points that will transform Caf,” Infantino said.

The Fifa boss said that a forensic audit of Caf’s management and finances needed to be done. He also said the way the confederation organised its tournaments should be looked at afresh.

“We have to see what can be done to develop African football, women’s football, girls’ football and youth football and going to stadiums that are secure and safe, ensuring matches are not manipulated.”

He also talked about the need to generate revenue for African football from Africa.

Speaking at the congress, Ahmad implored the delegates to support the appointment of Samoura and the envisaged reorganisation of Caf’s administration.

“We are lagging behind all confederations on reforms,” said Ahmad.