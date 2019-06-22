By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne has warned Algeria to expect much more from Kenya than just defending.

The two nations clash on Sunday from 10 pm local time (11pm Kenyan time) in a Group C fixture. The other match in the group will involve tournament favourites Senegal against Tanzania from 7pm (8pm Kenyan time).

Apparently reacting to what the Algerian coach ‎Djamel Belmadi had said in an earlier press conference that Kenya were known for their defensive abilities only, an amused Migne said that the team had much more to offer.

“Algeria are a good team. We cannot give them a gift. In qualifiers, yes, we were good in defence. If he did not see our offense that is okay. We will see,” Migne said on Saturday when the Group C teams held their first official press conferences of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at the press centre of the 30 June Stadium also known as the Air Defense Stadium, Migne said his boys were all set to play and were looking forward to facing one of the group favourites, the Desert Foxes.

“We will try to be a very real and present our best effort."

“We always want to always get better. We want to learn, we want to work together and hopefully, we will get some bit of luck.”

Kenya arrived in Cairo on Wednesday from a three-week training camp in Paris.