Huge bonus for Kenya players after Tanzania win

Harambee Stars players have each bagged an extra Sh250,000 after winning their first match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya beat Tanzania 3-2 in a thrilling contest on Thursday to seal victory against her southern neighbours despite trailing twice in the match.

According to the team's bonus structure announced by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, Stars players have each pocketed Sh750,000 as allowance for participating in a training camp in France.

This in addition to the estimated Sh900,000 each player earned for qualifying for this tournament, courtesy of a pledge by Deputy President William Ruto.

This team will now bag Sh250,000 for every win at the tournament.