I accept to lose but not this way: Migne

Monday June 24 2019

Kenya's coach Sebastian Migne

Kenya's coach Sebastian Migne gives his instructions during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Algeria and Kenya at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI | AFP 

In Summary

  • Kenya had a horrid first half where they could hardly string any passes together.
CHARLES NYENDE
By CHARLES NYENDE
Kenya coach Sebastien Migne was at pains to explain Kenya’s dismal performance in their opening Group “C” match against Algeria at the 20 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday night.

Algeria comfortably beat Harambee Stars 2-0 with first half goals from Baghdad Bounedjah and star player Riyad Mahrez.

“We were afraid. I accept to lose but not this way. I accept to lose but not the way we played in the first half,” said Migne.

Kenya particularly had a horrid first half where they could hardly string any passes together, defending loosely to let in the crisp Algerians with telling effect.

“We need experience for this kind of tournament,” a visibly disappointed Migne said. “We need to play the game for 90 minutes.”

To be fair, the Algerians produced a near master class, holding the ball superbly and building up well. The seemed to have gotten the feel of Kenya inside the first minute.

Migne will now have to pick the boys up for their next game against Tanzania on Thursday.

“We will want to win against Tanzania. It will not be easy, but easier than Algeria’s game,” said the Frenchman.

