It was a crazy match - Sebastien Migne

Kenya and Tanzania coaches termed their thrilling encounter at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday as a “crazy” match of football.

The match ended 3-2 in favour of Kenya with Harambee Stars having come back twice from behind, while two goals were as sumptuous as they were audacious in the encounter.

“This was a crazy game for us. It was a very important match for us two win,” Kenya coach Sebastien Migne said at the post-match interview.

“It was a crazy match as my colleague has said. It was an eye opener for Tanzania. The reality of football is if you make mistakes you lose,” said Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike.

Tanzania grabbed a sixth minute lead through Simon Msuva that was cancelled 33 minutes later by an overhead effort from Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga.

Tanzania regained the lead through their lead striker Mbwana Samatta of Belgium top league side Genk.