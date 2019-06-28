  1. Home
It was a crazy match - Sebastien Migne

Friday June 28 2019

Kenya's coach Sebastien Migne reacts during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |

  • The match ended 3-2 in favour of Kenya with Harambee Stars having come back twice from behind, while two goals were as sumptuous as they were audacious in the encounter.
By CHARLES NYENDE
Kenya and Tanzania coaches termed their thrilling encounter at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday as a “crazy” match of football.

The match ended 3-2 in favour of Kenya with Harambee Stars having come back twice from behind, while two goals were as sumptuous as they were audacious in the encounter.

“This was a crazy game for us. It was a very important match for us two win,” Kenya coach Sebastien Migne said at the post-match interview.

“It was a crazy match as my colleague has said. It was an eye opener for Tanzania. The reality of football is if you make mistakes you lose,” said Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike.

Tanzania grabbed a sixth minute lead through Simon Msuva that was cancelled 33 minutes later by an overhead effort from Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga.

Tanzania regained the lead through their lead striker Mbwana Samatta of Belgium top league side Genk.

But Kenya took charge of the second half when Johanna Omollo headed home the second equaliser 16 minutes into the restart and the deadly Olunga finished off the contest 10 minutes to time with a fine effort from outside the area that ricocheted off the upright.

