By BRIAN YONGA

Peter Waweru is set to become the first Kenyan centre referee to officiate a match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The JKUAT don will take charge of the Group D match pitting Namibia against two-time champions Ivory Coast from 7pm (Kenyan time) on Monday.

He will be assisted by another Kenyan, Gilbert Cheruiyot and Lesotho's Soura Phatsoanne.

A total of 56 match officials (27 centre and 29 assistant referees) were picked to officiate at this year's tourney by Caf.

Uganda and Tanzania have not produced any single match official in the list.

Waweru has officiated at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger in February, his major tournament since getting the Fifa badge in 2017.