Kenya fall to Algeria on Afcon return

By CHARLES NYENDE

More by this Author

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

A smooth Algeria on Sunday night effortlessly brushed aside Kenya 2-0 in their Group “C” match at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

A penalty slotted home by Qatari league top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah on 37 minutes and a fine finish by Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez five minutes later gave the Desert Foxes a comfortably first half lead.

Algeria's forward Baghdad Bounedjah (right) celebrates with Algeria's forward Youcef Belaili (left) after scoring a goal during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Kenya at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKIAFP

Algeria's midfielder Adlene Guedioura (left) fights for the ball with Kenya's forward Michael Olunga during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |AFP

The second half was a bland affair with Algeria happy to play possessing football while Kenya, could hardly build any attack when they got hold of the ball.

Algeria could have scored more goals, the dangerous Bounedjah shooting straight at Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and Mahrez’s free kick whistling just wide off the slightest of deflections in that lively first half – at least from the point of view of the north Africans.

Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez drives the ball during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Kenya at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHTO | KHALED DESOUKI |AFP

Algeria's midfielder Sofiane Feghouli (left) fights for the ball with Kenya's midfielder Erick Johanna during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nationns match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |AFP

Kenya were nervous all evening hardly able to hold on to the ball. They strung up their first meaningful move in the 18th minute that came to naught and got their first corner in the 43rd minute.

Kenya’s lead striker Michael Olunga never got a sniff at goal all evening.

Kenya next play neighbours Tanzania on Thursday from 10pm local time (11pm Kenya time).

Algeria's midfielder Adlene Guedioura (left) fights for the ball with Kenya's midfielder Ayub Timbe during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |AFP

Kenya's coach Sebastian Migne looks on prior to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Algeria at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |AFP

Algeria's midfielder Adlene Guedioura (left) fights for the ball with Kenya's midfielder Francis Kahata during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |AFP

In the earlier Group “C” match at the same venue Senegal saw off Tanzania 2-0 with goals from Inter Milan strike Keita Balde and Krepin Diatta either side of the break.