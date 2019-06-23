Kenya's starting line-up against Algeria

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné has named the starting line-up for their opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria.

Michael Olunga is set to lead the line up-front alongside Francis Kahata, Eric Johanna and Ayub Timbe.

Joseph Okumu will come in for the injured Joash Onyango and will partner Musa Mohammed at the heart of the back four.

Captain Victor Wanyama will in the meantime partner Dennis Odhiambo in midfield.

The match is set to kick off on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, starting at 11 pm EAT.

Earlier Senegal beat Tanzania in earlier pool encounter.

Starting XI

Patrick Matasi, 20. Philemon Otieno, 3. Abud Omar, 2. Joseph Okumu, 5. Musa Mohamed, 21. Dennis Odhiambo, 12. Victor Wanyama, 11. Francis Kahata, 7. Ayub Timbe, 10. Eric Johanna, 14. Michael Olunga

Substitutes