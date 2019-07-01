Kenya's starting line-up against Senegal
Monday July 1 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama captains Kenya, who are looking to reach the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time.
Starting XI
18. Patrick Matasi
20. Philemon Otieno
3. Abud Omar
2. Joseph Okumu
5. Musa Mohamed
21. Dennis Odhiambo
12. Victor Wanyama
8. Johanna Omollo
7. Ayub Timbe
13. Eric Ouma
14. Michael Olunga
Substitutes
1. Faruk Shikalo
23. John Oyemba
4. Joash Onyango
15. David Owino
6. Bernard Ochieng
17. Ismael Gonzalez
11. Francis Kahata
10. Eric Johanna
19. Ovella Ochieng
16. Paul Were
9. John Avire
22. Masud Juma