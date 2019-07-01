  1. Home
Kenya's starting line-up against Senegal

Monday July 1 2019

Kenya's coach Sebastian Migne (second left) celebrates with his players at the end of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI | AFP

Kenya's coach Sebastian Migne (second left) celebrates with his players at the end of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |  AFP

In Summary

  • Kenya are looking to reach the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time.
Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama captains Kenya, who are looking to reach the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time.

Starting XI

18. Patrick Matasi

20. Philemon Otieno

3. Abud Omar

2. Joseph Okumu

5. Musa Mohamed

21. Dennis Odhiambo

12. Victor Wanyama

8. Johanna Omollo

7. Ayub Timbe
13. Eric Ouma
14. Michael Olunga

Substitutes

1. Faruk Shikalo
23. John Oyemba
4. Joash Onyango
15. David Owino
6. Bernard Ochieng
17. Ismael Gonzalez
11. Francis Kahata
10. Eric Johanna
19. Ovella Ochieng
16. Paul Were
9. John Avire
22. Masud Juma

