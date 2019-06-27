Kenya's starting line-up against Tanzania

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné has named the starting line up for Kenya's second Group C match of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Tanzania.

Coach Migné has made three changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Algeria in the opening match played on Sunday.

David Owino, Johanna Omollo and Eric Ouma have been called upon in place of Philemon Otieno, Dennis Odhiambo, and Eric Johanna.

Michael Olunga is set to lead the line up-front alongside Francis Kahata and Ayub Timbe.

Victor Wanyama will in the meantime bear the Captain’s armband.

The match is set for the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, starting at 11 pm.

Starting XI

18. Patrick Matasi, 15. David Owino, 3. Abud Omar, 2. Joseph Okumu, 5. Musa Mohamed, 12. Victor Wanyama, 8. Johanna Omollo, 11. Francis Kahata 7. Ayub Timbe, 13. Eric Ouma, 14. Michael Olunga