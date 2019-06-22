Harambee Stars to get first feel of Algeria match venue

By CHARLES NYENDE

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will have their first feel of the Group C match venue, 30 June Stadium, on Saturday from 11.15pm local time (12.15am Kenyan time).

Kenya will also conduct their first official press conference at the same facility earlier in the day from 11.30am.

All Kenya’s Group C opponents will also go through the same programme on Saturday ahead of their opening fixtures on Sunday.

Kenya play pre-tournament favourites Algeria from 10pm local time, (11pm EAT) at the venue, also called Defence Forces Stadium. Group favourites Senegal will tackle Tanzania in the earlier match from 7pm (8pm EAT).

Harambee Stars, under French coach Sebastien Migne, landed in Cairo on Wednesday from Paris where they had camped for three weeks.

The team has so far held two training sessions in Cairo and were due to hold their third one on Friday night as they continue to acclimatise after 19 days in Europe.