Kenyan fans locked out of stadium over tickets

By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

Hundreds of Kenyan fans were blocked from entering the 30 June Stadium in Cairo to watch the Harambee Stars versus Algeria Africa Cup of Nations Group C match on Sunday night.

Apparently the fans could not acquire tickets to allow them entry to the stadium because they did not have a Fan Identification that is a requirement to allow persons to purchase a ticket online.

One of the fans fumed that Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, who attended the match together with Honourable Raila Odinga, could not intercede on their behalf.

The CS is said to have wondered aloud how the fans could have travelled thousands of kilometres from Nairobi to Cairo and not be in possession of tickets for the match.

It is a requirement for anybody intending to attend 2019 Afcon matches to first register online for the unique Fan ID.

The Fan ID logs in the individual’s detail and enables him or her to purchase a ticket, which is not transferable.