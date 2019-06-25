Match against Tanzania will be like a final - Migne

By CHARLES NYENDE

Kenya resumed training on Monday, a day after their 2-0 loss to Algeria in their Group “C” opening match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

As has been common practice in the Kenyan camp the team management allowed a brief press session before training proper began.

Whereas, in other times one or two players are also presented to the media for an interviews, this time only coach Sebastien Migne talked to the Kenyan press legion on hand.

And the Frenchman minced no words on what Kenya needed to do to rescue their deflated 2019 campaign.

“It will be a final for us against Tanzania. It will be an opportunity for us to win a match in the championship for the first time when there is something at stake,” the Frenchman said at Harambee Stars training base in New Cairo.

Kenya play Tanzania on Thursday in their second group match knowing a win will keep their hopes alive of making it to the second round.

The match is expected to be explosive as both teams fight for the vital three points and survival in the tournament.

Kenya will likely be without Joash Onyango who got injured in training on Saturday and missed the match against Algeria. Indications from the team camp are he will likely be racing against time to be fit for the final group came against Senegal on July 1.