Olunga: Our destiny is in our hands

Kenya's lead striker Michael Olunga has said that Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Tanzania will define how Harambee Stars progress in the tournament.

"We have three games to play for. It promises to be a tough game. We know each other. We will try to improve from the first game," said Olunga at a press conference in Cairo.

Olunga expressed frustration at not being serviced in the first game against Algeria on Sunday where he had just two attempts on goal.

"As a striker you want to score. I cannot blame any player for how we played in the first game. It was frustrating. It is all about team work. We hope to improve in the next game," said the Kashiwa Reysol striker.

Stars were beaten 2-0 by Algeria in their opening match on Sunday, while Tanzania also lost the tournament favourites Senegal with a similar scoreline.