Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne and lead striker Michael Olunga were no-show as the team returned home from Egypt on Thursday morning.

The team jetted back at about 4am after a disjointed effort at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and journalists present were left in shock after captain Victor Wanyama appeared to snub calls for an interview.

Migne is reported to briefly have returned to his native France.

Similarly, Olunga connected to Japan where he plies his trade at second tier side Kashiwa Reysol.

Also missing in action was midfielder Ismael Gonzalez, a naturalized Kenyan who is based in Spain.

He returned to his base in Madrid.

DISAPPOINTED

Kenya lost to Senegal and Algeria but beat Tanzania in their Group 'C' assignments at this tournament, and Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwenda said he was 'disappointed' with these results.

Following Migne, Wanyama and Olunga's absence and no-show, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and defender Eric Ouma appeared to take up responsibility.

"It has been a learning process. It was tough. That's a whole new level of competition and each mistake we made was promptly punished," said Matasi.

"I think we did well and the future is bright. We will be back a stronger team," added Ouma.

Stars next competitive game comes in less than a month when the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers commence on July 25.