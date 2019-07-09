Outstanding Desert Foxes underline title credentials

By CHARLES NYENDE

More by this Author

IN CAIRO

When Algeria coach Djalmen Belmadi was asked on the eve of their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Kenya 16 days ago whether he considered the Desert Foxes title favourites, he smiled and indicated they were not the top ranked team in Africa.

The same question was posed on Sunday night after their emphatic entry to the last eight and he again smiled and talked about how the team had come through difficult times in the past and were exerting all their efforts, one match at a time, to succeed.

Belmadi, who had playing stints in France and England, was too smart to embrace the heavy burden of “favourites”, but on account of their 3-0 dismantling of Guinea, ranked just three places below them in the world, surely this sets Algeria well on the path to securing only their second African title.

Algeria now have the best record in the championship, a scary one at that, of four wins, nine goals scored for none conceded. That record included seeing off Africa’s top ranked team Senegal 1-0 in the group stages.

There quick passing game, incisive movement in the last third and sharp finishing has marked them out as the real form team of the championship.

Related Stories Algeria ease into Afcon quarters

Guinea simply had no answers for the superior Desert Foxes who inevitably opened the scoring on 28 minutes when rapid interchange of passes in a crowd box set up the assured Esperance forward Youseff Belaili to finish off from a tight angle.

By then Algeria had put Guinea’s Paul Put on a stranglehold, Qatari league top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah hurrying his shots just wide with two clear chances well created earlier own.

A little bit more calmness from the Al Sadd striker, whose selection has been a matter of debate in the Algerian media, and the Desert Foxes would have been daylights ahead of Guinea by half time, but they kept their patience.

Adlane Guedioura of Nottingham Forest was excellent in his holding role in midfield from where Algeria build up their attack while Empoli man Ismael Bennacer was a creative spark with his trickery and vision.

Manchester City forward Mahrez was another dangerous threat and he duly struck early in the second half after Bennacer skipped past a couple of tackles to find him with an incisive through ball.

Mahrez returned the compliment with a strong finish.

Substitute Napoli striker Adam Ounas got on the end of another good move for an emphatic finish nine minutes from time. By then Guinea had resigned themselves to their inevitable fate.

“Algeria deserved to win,” said Put.

This was not just a win, it was an impressive display from a team growing in power.

“I came here to achieve what people what people did not believe I would achieve. We are exerted our maximum effort and that is why we have succeeded so far,” Belmadi said.