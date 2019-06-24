Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has conveyed his motivational message to the Harambee Stars as they seek to overturn a 2-0 loss in their opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This as he paid the team a visit at their base in Egypt alongside Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed, Principal Secretary Amb. Kirimi Kaberia and Kenyan Ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno.

“I want to congratulate you for putting in a good fight especially in the second half, despite not having got the result we all anticipated,” said Mr Odinga.

“It is not always about winning, but putting in a personal best effort. We still have a chance to right the wrongs in our match against Tanzania and I’m confident that we can do it,” he added.

A goal apiece by Baghdad Bounedjah and Riyad Mahrez gave Algeria a 2-0 win over Kenya in their opening match, and there is now all to play for in the remaining Group C matches against Tanzania and Senegal on June 27, and July 1, 2019.

On social media, Kenyans also expressed their views on Sunday night's result.

Deputy President William Ruto, who joined fans to watch the match at the Camp Toyoyo grounds said: "With football fans during the #HarambeeStars vs Algeria match at Camp Toyoyo, Makadara, Nairobi County. Let's build on an improved second-half display for our next game against Tanzania. #AFCON2019.

"Despite The Losing to Algeria, Harambee Stars showed Character & Determination! We’re Fully Behind The Stars! Let’s await the TZ Game!," tweeted Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo.

Former Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale was however not sympathetic to the side.