Senegal lose star for rest of Afcon tourney

Thursday July 4 2019

Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (third right) fights for the ball with Algeria's defender Aissa Mandi during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |  AFP

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

REIMS, FRANCE

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be sidelined for a month with a hand fracture sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations, his club Reims announced.

Mendy, 27, left Egypt on Tuesday to return to France for treatment on a broken left finger suffered during the warm-up ahead of Senegal's 3-0 victory over Kenya in their final group game.

He was replaced in goal by Alfred Gomis of Italian club SPAL. Mendy's injury comes as a big blow to a fancied Senegal side looking to win the Cup of Nations for the first time.

They face Uganda in the last 16 in Cairo on Friday, while Reims will hope to have Mendy back fit for the start of the Ligue 1 season against Marseille on August 10.

