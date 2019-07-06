Ex-Kenya international backs Nyakeya to shine in Egypt

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Former Kenyan international Simeon "Sepe" Mulama has tipped Cliff Nyakeya to succeed in the Egyptian top flight after the youngster penned a four-year deal with Al Masr on Thursday.

Nyakeya, who guided the Slum Boys to a sixth place finish in the league, had emerged as a top transfer target for record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Wazito.

However, newly promoted Al Masr moved with speed to secure his signature in a move rumoured to be in the region of Sh1 million.

Mulama, who completed a similar move back in 2001 when he joined Ismaily, won the Egyptian Premier League title in the 2001/02 season and believes Nyakeya could be a hit at the Cairo-based outfit.

“Nyakeya has great ability, he is technically gifted and the Egyptian league is very good for his development. The intensity and speed is higher so he will have to adjust. He also needs a lot of support from his family and friends because the society there doesn’t embrace diversity,” Mulama told Nation Sport.

“He is young so he needs a lot of guidance to settle in quickly. Being a foreigner the pressure will be high because the club will want to avoid relegation in their first season in the league,” added Mulama, who moved to Ismaily at the age of 21.

Nyakeya is yet to be capped at national team level and Mulama insists it’s just a matter of time before he dons the Harambee Stars jersey.

“He has been improving in every season and I believe after a few months he will be a different player. He has the quality to represent Kenya at the Cup of Nations or even the World Cup,” underlined the Mathare United legend.