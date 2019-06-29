Uganda Cranes battle Egypt for top place in Group A

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

More by this Author

IN CAIRO

Uganda will add to their own piece of history on Sunday if they see out Group A successfully to confirm their place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

The Cranes face hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium Sunday night in so good a stead that they can even lose and still progress in this expanded 24-team tournament.

Coach Sebastien Desabre's men have four points from their defeat of DRC and draw with Zimbabwe, and trail Sunday night's opponents by two.

Whoever finishes top of the six groups will land fairer match-ups in the last 16, with second and best four third placed teams favoured pickings of pool winners.

So topping Group A will be Desabre and Egypt coach Javier Aguirre's target although the Pharaohs go into this as huge favourites. Egypt have beaten Zimbabwe and DRC to become one of the first teams to progress.

Related Stories Egypt legend Gomaa slams coach Aguirre

Yet, Egypt do not even have to beat Uganda to wrap the group top, just like the Cranes do not have to defeat Egypt to confirm their place in the last 16.

But the Cranes must beat Egypt if they want to top the group and avoid more heavyweights in the knockout stage.

"I know it will be a difficult game," admitted Uganda's talisman Faruku Miya. "They are good team and as hosts they will be having a lot of fans but our focus is to win the game."

Miya will be charged with supplying Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi - scorers of Uganda's three goals so far - and linking with Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho in the middle of the pack.

Cranes skipper Denis Onyango and his defence, which was wobbly against Zimbabwe, will have to be at their best again if they are to keep Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan quiet.

Group A projections indicate that the runners-up will face the second team in Group C, which is likely to be Senegal.

Group B winner, likely to be Nigeria, will then face the third best team either in Group A, C or D.

Algeria, who will top Group B, will take on the third best team in Group A, B or F.

The winner of Group A will face the third team in Group C, D or E. The knockout stage starts on July 5.

Uganda and Egypt have faced off most recently three times, the Cranes losing twice and winning once.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe and DRC face off with each side hanging in there for a place among the best four third placed teams.

Uganda Cranes probable XI:

Denis Onyango (GK, Cpt), Bevis Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Ronald Mukiibi, Hassan Wasswa, Michael Azira, Emmanuel Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Abdu Lumala

Substitutes:

Robert Odongkara (GK), Salim Magoola (G.K), Joseph Ochaya, Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kateregga, Isaac Muleme, William Luwaga Kizito, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Murushid Juuko, Tadeo Lwanga, Timothy Awany, Allan Kyambadde

Egypt XI v DRC: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ahmed Mohamady, Armed Hegazy, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Salah, Abdallah El-Said, Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan, Marwan Mohsen

Group A road

July 5, Cairo International Stadium

Runners-up Group A v Runner-up Group C

July 7 – Alexandria

Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/C/D

July 7 – Cairo, 30 June Stadium

Algeria v 3rd Group A/B/F

July 6 – Cairo (International)

Winner Group A v 3rd Group C/D/E

Group A standings

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

Egypt (H) 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

Uganda 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Zimbabwe 2 0 0 2 1 2 1

DR Congo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Group A Wednesday results

Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe

Egypt 2-0 DRC

Sunday, June 30

Egypt v Uganda, 10pm