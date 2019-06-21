Uganda Cranes dare to dream in Africa Cup of Nations

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KAMPALA

"The day you stop dreaming you stop living. The day you stop hoping you die. Yet, you can rest in the belief that every new day is a new beginning."

These are the words Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre will perhaps have been drumming into his players’ ears and hearts as Uganda begin their seventh and second successive Africa Cup of Nations finals at Cairo International Stadium Saturday evening.

Before ending four decades of failed Nations Cup qualifications, the Cranes – besides that forgettable long absence – were remembered for reaching the final of the 1978 edition in Ghana.

But once the long hiatus was ended, the Cranes were back at the table of men at the Gabon 2017 edition, where it was evident they were away as they fell to Ghana and Egypt before drawing with Mali to return home early.

STARTING RIGHT

Now they return. New coach, 10 new players and another 13 experienced ones from the Gabon edition. This mixture, Ugandans will believe, is good to kick off the Cranes campaign positively when they come up against the Democratic Republic of Cong Saturday evening.

“It is the first match that is very important for us,” said Desabre, who is making his first Afcon finals on his first national assignment as coach. “It is important for the confidence and for direction the tournament will take.”

Desabre’s counterpart, Florent Ibenge, also cannot over-emphasise the importance of the Leopards starting right.

“The key for us is to start well against Uganda before playing the host nation. We have all our chances and I think that to go as far as possible, we must do better every game.”

The two teams come into this one with fairly decent results against each other, with Uganda winning three of the seven matches they have played.

CRAZY SCORELINES

But it is the scorelines involved that will worry Ugandans. DRC have scored 18 goals against Uganda’s four in the said encounters, a point well demonstrated in each side’s strength.

However, Uganda will be encouraged by their steadfast improvement defensively, with Africa’s best goalkeeper Denis Onyango leading from the back.

China-based Cedric Bakambu, Everton’s Yannick Bolasie, TP Mazembe’s Elia Meshack are the men likely to cause Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira’s midfield and Hassan Wasswa and Murushid Jjuuko’s defence problems.

On the flip side, it is that two-man gritty midfield that is charged with initiating play for likely starters Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, Abdu Lumala and Patrick Kaddu on the offensive.

CRANES AFCON FIXTURES

June 22: Uganda v DR Congo, Cairo

June 26: Uganda v Zimbabwe, Cairo

June 30: Egypt v Uganda, Cairo

Uganda v DRC head-to-head

Games played: 7

Games won: 3

Games drawn: 0

Games lost: 4

Results

Nov 24, 1966: DR Congo 5-0 Uganda (International Friendly)

Feb 24, 1967: Uganda 0-5 DR Congo Kinshasa (East African Cup)

Nov 30, 1970: Uganda 1-4 Congo Kinshasa (Africa Cup of Nations)

Oct 27, 2001: DR Congo 0-1 Uganda (Four Nations Castle Lager Cup - East Africa)

Jun 5, 2004: Uganda 1-0 DR Congo (Fifa World Cup)

Jun 5, 2005: DR Congo 4-0 Uganda (Fifa World Cup)

Jan 14, 2011: DR Congo 0-1 Uganda (International Friendly)

Uganda Cranes probable XI v DRC

Denis Onyango, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, Hassan Wasswa, Bevis Mugabi, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya, Abdu Lumala, Emmanuel Okwi, Patrick Kaddu (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Jamal Salim, Robert Odongkara, Isaac Muleme, Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awany, Ronald Mukiibi, Kizito Luwagga, Tadeo Lwanga, Allan Kateregga, Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kyambadde

DR Congo’s squad

Goalkeepers: Parfait Mandanda (Dinamo Bucharest, Romania), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso FC, Switzerland), Ley Matampi Vumi (Al Ansar Club Medina, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Djuma Shabani and Glody Ngonda Muzinga (both AS Vita Club), Issama Mpeko (TP Mazembe), Christian Luyindama Nekadio (Galatasaray, Turkey), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham, England), Wilfred Moke Abro (MKA Ankaragucu, Turkey), Marcel Tisserand (Wolfsburg, Germany), Merveille Bope Bokadi (Standard Liege, Belgium), Beaudrick Ungenda (Primeiro Do Agosto, Angola)

Midfielders: Chadrac Akolo (Stuttgart, Germany), Paul-Jose Mpoku (Standard Liege, Belgium), Chancel Mbemba Mangulu (Porto, Portugal), Tresor Mputu (TP Mazembe), Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock, Scotland), Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City, England)