We fear no one, says Uganda coach Desabre

By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO

Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre has said they are more than ready to face Senegal in their round of 16 clash at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

“We are not afraid of any opponent. Senegal have played in the World Cup and it is our chance to play a good team. We will give 100 per cent,” said the Frenchman.

Desabre pushed aside the recent turmoil in the team camp where players boycotted training over unpaid dues saying the issues had been dealt with “as a family” and their mind was now on how to slay the Teranga Lions.

“All teams have strengths and weaknesses. We know the play we will use against Senegal,” a relaxed Desabre said in Cairo on the eve of the big clash.

Back to match fitness, Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) said they were raring to test the Teranga Lions.

Onyango, who was substituted during their match against Egypt suffering from the effects of flu, said he was available for selection and exuded confidence in the Cranes doing well against Africa’s top ranked team.

“Senegal is a good team, have a good coach and players, but we have our qualities too,” Onyango said.