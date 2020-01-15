alexa 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in January - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in January

Wednesday January 15 2020

Algeria players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |

Algeria players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |  AFP

In Summary

  • The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year's first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

YAOUNDE

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert to its former time slot of January and February for the next edition in 2021, hosts Cameroon said on Wednesday.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) revealed that the tournament will be played from January 9 to February 6, 2021, on their request due to concerns about the weather.

The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year's first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

Advertisement