Battered Leopards out to end the rot against Sony in Kakamega

By CELLESTINE OLILO

AFC Leopards coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has emerged as a strict, no-nonsense man, but is finding the hot Ingwe seat increasingly hard to manage.

He has lost four matches in a row and the long suffering, demanding AFC Leopards fans may soon want nothing to do with him unless he reverses the tide.

On Saturday, the Rwandan coach will lead his team against Sony Sugar in a fixture the Big Cats must win to climb out of the relegation zone.

The match had been slated for Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, but was moved to Kakamega to allow Ingwe enjoy maximum home support as they strive to pull themselves up from the embarrassing rock bottom spot on the league table.

Due to numerous injuries and a deficiency of high quality personnel in his squad that he has promised to fix in the next transfer window, Mbungo will have to rely on Wayi Yeka as his lead striker, with skipper Robinson Kamura marshalling the four-man defence that usually also has Dennis Sikhayi, utility Salim Abdalla and Isaac Kipyegon.

“I have asked my players to believe in themselves, because confidence is an area in which we are lacking. I don’t see why we shouldn’t win tomorrow despite our bad form,” Mbungo told Nation Sport.

Ingwe beat Sony home and away last season, and they will desperately be hoping that they can maintain that trend at Bukhungu.

Not that the sugar millers are pushovers. Sony are currently placed seventh on the SportPesa Premier League table, and are on a good momentum having won their last two games against Western Stima and KCB.

Ingwe will therefore need to dig deep in order to overcome the belligerent Awendo-based team whose coach Patrick Odhiambo has vowed “to get something” from the match.

Former Gor Mahia and Sofapaka striker Enock Agwanda, who is the team’s lead striker, is in fine form and has scored three goals for the side so far.

Joshua Otieno, the young sensation from Kakamega High School who impressed coaches from English Premier League side Hull City in 2017, is also back in the squad, and an integral part as well.

“I have no injuries. The squad is okay and we are looking to maintain our good form. It will be a tough match, as all matches involving Leopards usually are, but we shall strive to get the maximum points,” Odhiambo said.

In Mombasa, the battle to maintain the league leadership will continue as leaders Bandari host third-placed Mathare United in an enticing looking fixture.

FIXTURES (all kick offs 3pm unless otherwise stated)

Saturday:

Kariobangi Sharks v Chemelil (MISC)

Mount Kenya United v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kenyatta Stadium)

Bandari v Mathare United (Mbaraki)

AFC Leopards v Sony (Bukhungu)

Nzoia v Tusker (Sudi)

Western Stima v Vihiga United (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

Sunday:

Sofapaka v KCB (Kenyatta)