AFC Leopards, Mathare name teams for KPL tie

By JEFF KINYANJUI

AFC Leopards midfielder Marvin Nabwire will start from the bench as the team takes on Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday in Mumias.

The youngster has fully recovered from a knee injury. John Mark Makwata and Vincent Oburu lead Ingwe’s attack while Ugandan custodian Benjamin Ochan will once again start in goal. Collins Shivachi has been handed a rare starting berth while Kamura, recently back in the team after a long layoff, will captain the team for the second time this season.

On the opposite end, Lennox Ogutu makes his first appearance in defence for Mathare in place of Andrew Juma who is ill while Francis Omondi makes his first start of the season in midfield in place of the suspended Roy Okal.

Tyson Otieno also starts in place of Kevin Kimani who is injured while Klinsman Omulanga, back from a knee injury, starts upfront in place of Clifford Alwanga who is named among the subs. Keeper Stephen Ochieng also makes his first appearance of the season on the bench.

Match kicks off at 3pm.

AFC Leopards Starting XI: 99. Ochan Benjamin (GK), 22. Shivachi Collins, 3. Munene Washington, 28. Senaji Clyde, 4. Kamura Robinson, 6. Tsuma Said, 27. Owiti Jaffery, 19. Mukangula Eugene, 23. Otieno Austin, 14.Oburu Vincent, 34. Makwata John

Substitutes: 16. Owade Ezekiel, 30. Sikhayi Dennis, 15. Mudenyu Robert, 21. Shichenje Collins, 26. Nabwire Marvin, 11. Ochieng Hansel, 18. Mukhekhe Bonface

Mathare United Starting XI: Job Ochieng (GK), Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, Harun Juma, David Owino, Francis Omondi, Chris Oduor, James Kinyanjui, Daniel Otieno, Tyson Otieno, Klinsman Omulanga