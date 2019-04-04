AFC Leopards back to winning ways

By DAVID KWALIMWA

AFC Leopards bounced back from their domestic cup exit with a 2-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in a SportPesa Premier League match staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday afternoon.

Leopards went ahead inside the first minute through assistant captain Whyvonne Isuza. The midfielder received the ball, whilst unmarked on the left flank and beat Chemelil keeper at the near post.

Leopards came close moments later through Brian Marita, but his effort went narrowly wide.

Chemelil slowly grew into the game with Lucas Waitere and John Ochieng being their main attacking threats upfront. They however didn't create many scoring chances in the first half and Leopards took a 1-0 lead to the break.

AFC Leopards' Vincent Oburu (left) beats Chemelil Sugar's Jacob Odhiambo during their SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on April 4, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Four minutes into the second half, Ingwe got a second goal. Vincent Oburu dribbled past several players before treading a pass into the area, Aziz Okaka latched onto the ball and fired fired home to double Ingwe's lead.

Leopards continued knocking at Chemelil door in search of more goals. Debutant Ivan Sekazza nearly scored with his first touch but his effort went over the bar.

Joshua Mawira saw his header from a Marita corner miss the target narrowly with the keeper off his line.