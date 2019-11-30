AFC Leopards battle to hold Nzoia Sugar

By TITUS MAERO

AFC Leopards forced a 2-2 draw against hosts Nzoia Sugar in a tough Kenyan Premier League match played at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Nzoia scored via Thomas Wainaina and Abraham Kogei, while Ingwe found the back of the net through Boniface Mukhekhe and Austine Otieno.

Nzoia took command of the proceedings right from the word go and in the process Wainaina capitalised on a defence lapse to beat AFC custodian Benjamin Ochan to secure the first goal in the sixth minute.

Efforts by AFC Leopards to pull back an equaliser via forwards Whyvonne Isusa, Hasel Ochieng and Austine Otieno were time and again frustrated by a strong Nzoia defence marshalled by Ian Karan.

As the match progressed, Ingwe's Mukhekhe capitalised on a re-bound ball from Nzoia keeper Benson Mangala to hit the roof if the net for the equaliser in the 33rd minute.

As celebrations from Leopards fans were going on, Kipkogei pumped in the second goal in the 44th minute after he was put through by Kevin Juma.

After half time, the former champions came into play a more refined side and Otieno pulled the equaliser following a superb pass from Vincent Oburu in the 55th minute.

Both coaches made substitutions in the second half.

Nzoia tactician Collins Omondi pulled out Robert Lokwang and Kevin Juma, whose places were taken up by Collins Wakhungu and Peter Gin respectively.