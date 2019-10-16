By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Former AFC Leopards chairman, Alex Ole Magelo has announced his interest to vie for the Football Kenya Federation president’s post during its national polls on December 7.

The former Nairobi County Assembly speaker said he wanted to develop football from the grass roots.

“My leadership qualities have been tested and proven, and my track record speaks for itself,” said Ole Magelo.

“Time has come for clubs to elect a tested person who has gone through football management like me to take up the FKF mantle,” he added.

Magelo also asked for fair play in the electoral process.

“As I prepare to hit the ground, I would like to see a level playing ground that will enable delegates elect people who are not corrupt. Let nobody try to change election rules to lock out other candidates,” he warned.

Magelo also asked Fifa to investigate the use of funds given to the federation to purchase an Outside Broadcast van.

Another presidential aspirant Khamisi Shivachi, the former Kenya Football Coaches Association deputy secretary-general, accused FKF boss Nick Mwendwa of imposing tough conditions that were against the constitution in order to make his re-election easy.

The federation released tough rules in a 26-page electoral code at their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“You cannot be a player, a referee and a match commissar at the same time. We have our Sports Act which is very clear on elections."