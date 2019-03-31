 AFC Leopards bundled out of SportPesa Shield - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

AFC Leopards bundled out of SportPesa Shield

Sunday March 31 2019

AFC Leopard’s Joshua Mawira (right) controls the ball with Patrick Kwitonda of Bungoma Superstars FC in pursuit during their SportPesa Shield round of 16 match held at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on March 31, 2019. PHOTO | TITUS MAERO |

AFC Leopard’s Joshua Mawira (right) controls the ball with Patrick Kwitonda of Bungoma Superstars FC in pursuit during their SportPesa Shield round of 16 match held at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on March 31, 2019. PHOTO | TITUS MAERO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The teams were tied 1-1 after a 90 minutes and with no extra time in the match, the teams went straight to spot-kicks.
Advertisement
 
By TITUS MAERO
More by this Author

Top-flight side AFC Leopards were on Sunday dumped out of the SportPesa Shield on Sunday by lowly Bungoma Superstars after losing 4-3 on post-match penalties at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The teams were tied 1-1 after a 90 minutes and with no extra time in the match, the teams went straight to spot-kicks.

Bungoma went ahead via George Menganyi barely 10 minutes into the charged match. AFC Leopards equalised through Brian Marita in the 76th minute.

Bungoma converted their penalties via Hillary Simiyu, Patrick Kwitonda, Boniface Munyendo and Kevin Wafula, while Eugene Olouch missed his penalty kick.

AFC Leopards' penalties were scored by Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangalu and Isaac Kipyego. Robinson Kamura and Brian Marita were not successful in theirs.

Advertisement