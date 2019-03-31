AFC Leopards bundled out of SportPesa Shield

By TITUS MAERO

More by this Author

Top-flight side AFC Leopards were on Sunday dumped out of the SportPesa Shield on Sunday by lowly Bungoma Superstars after losing 4-3 on post-match penalties at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The teams were tied 1-1 after a 90 minutes and with no extra time in the match, the teams went straight to spot-kicks.

Bungoma went ahead via George Menganyi barely 10 minutes into the charged match. AFC Leopards equalised through Brian Marita in the 76th minute.

Bungoma converted their penalties via Hillary Simiyu, Patrick Kwitonda, Boniface Munyendo and Kevin Wafula, while Eugene Olouch missed his penalty kick.