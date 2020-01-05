AFC Leopards cage Zoo in Bukhungu

By TITUS MAERO

A hat trick from Mark Makwata propelled AFC Leopards to a deserved 4-1 victory against visiting Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match staged at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Leopard's Bonface Mukhekhe also got on the score sheet, while Zoo's Collins Neto scored their consolation goal.

The victory pushed Leopards' points tally to 25 as they cemented their position among the top 10 teams in the league.

The former champions have played a total of 15 matches, while Zoo have 13 points from 14 matches played.

After the match, Leopards coach Anthony Kimani expressed delight at his team's victory.

"We deserved the win. It is my desire that we push further the winning momentum," said Kimani.

Zoo tactician Herman Swekha said he would work on areas that let them down during the encounter.

"The boys created numerous scoring chanced, but poor finishing let us down," he said.

Leopards' right winger Mukhekhe stunned the Kericho based outfit with a 12th minute goal following a left wing cross from Collins Shivachi.

Zoo mounted a counter attack from attackers Kepha Ombati, Derrick Anami and Neto, but they were contained by strong Ingwe defence marshalled by captain Robinson Kamura.

As Leopards' massive fans were still celebrating the goal, Ingwe were awarded an indirect kick after Austin Otieno was brought down on the edge of the box.

Makwata shot the the ball past keeper Brian Lumumba to stretch Leopards' lead and they went into half time with a commanding 2-0 lead.

After half time, Zoo came into play a more refined outfit and Neto headed in past Ingwe custodian Ezekiel Owade following a cornet kick from Ombati in the 47th minute to reduce the deficit.

An indirect kick from Zoo striker Anami was parried over the cross bar by Owade in the 62nd minute.

Makwata was on the mark again when he pounced on a re-bound ball from Lumumba to score the third goal in the 66th minute.