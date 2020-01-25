AFC Leopards claw All Stars

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani was full of praise for his charges and lauded Makwata despite missing penalties

AFC Leopards crashed Kisumu All Stars 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

Vincent Oburu and John Makwata were on target for Ingwe in the 26th and 73rd minute respectively. Makwata wasted a glorious chance to bag a hat-trick after missing two penalties.

The win lifts Leopards to sixth in the standings with 34 points from 19 matches while All Stars is 16th with nine points in as many matches.

All Stars' interim coach Arthur Opiyo applauded his charges despite the loss. Opiyo, who is set to leave for Berlin, Germany, said he is to blame for the team's loss.

"We prepared well for the match and the boys did well to match Leopards for the better part of the match. It's unfortunate that I have lost in my last match with All Stars but the team has improved. Scoring is the biggest problem," said Opiyo.

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani was full of praise for his charges and lauded Makwata despite missing penalties.

"The boys gave their best and we are glad we to have taken three points home. Makwata is a top scorer, he missed the penalties but we trust in him and he will continue taking penalties awarded to the team," stated an excited Kimani.

The match was delayed by 15 minutes after it emerged AFC Leopards had not paid the referees as required.

Otenga had the first attempt in the second minute but Martin Okumu was denied by AFC Leopards keeper Benjamin Ochan from close range. Ochan once again denied the hosts in the 10th minute parrying Michael Owino's shot from the left.

Leopards first real chance fell to Makwata in the 16th minute but All Stars custodian Geoffrey Were cleared the ball to safety.

Vincent Oburu opened the scoring with a low shot after an excellent pass from Marvin Nabwire in the 26th minute.

Three minutes later, Makwata missed the first penalty awarded to Leopards. He was at fault in the 36th when he placed his effort wide from close range.

Both teams made substitutions in the second half. All Stars rested Martin Okumu and Shadrack Omondi for Elisha Owino and Gerishon Arabe respectively. Leopards on the other hand introduced Boniface Mukhekhe for Oburu.

Makwata atoned for his misses in the 73rd minute connecting to Isaac Kipyegon's delivery from a corner for the second goal.