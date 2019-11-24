AFC Leopards claw Kisumu All Stars

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

A first half goal by Whyvonne Isuza was all Ingwe needed to edge visiting Kisumu All Stars 1-0 in the Kenyan Premier League at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kisumu All Stars, however had to desperately look for alternative jerseys as what they presented during the pre-match brief clashed with the home side’s kit in colour. The Kisumu County sponsored side has been using just one pair of jerseys since the season kicked off in August.

In Awasi, Chemelil Sugar’s woes deepened as they suffered a 4-1 beating at the hands of Mathare United.

James Kinyanjui, Chrispin Oduor, Roy Okal and Daniel Otieno scored for the Slum Boys, while the home side’s consolation was scored by David Simiyu in stoppage time.

Chemelil continues to languish at the bottom of the log with just a point after 10 matches, while Mathare are now fourth on the log with 17 points having played the same number of matches.

At the Narok County Stadium, hosts Sofapaka beat Zoo 2-1 to register their third straight win under coach John Baraza.

Advertisement

The game went to the breather with the visitors on the front foot courtesy of a goal by Kepha Ondati, but second half goals by Ibrahim Imbuye and Kepha Aswani ensured Batoto ba Mungu snatch the three crucial points.

Monday's Fixtures

Wazito v Kariobangi Sharks (Machakos, 3pm)