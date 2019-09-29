AFC Leopards' claws destroy Chemelil

By TITUS MAERO

By JEFF KINYANJUI

AFC Leopards moved to second on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log after hammering Chemelil Sugar 4-0 in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match staged at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Ingwe’s John Makwata helped himself to a brace, while Kayumba Soter and Tresor Ndikumana scored a goal each to steer Ingwe to victory.

Kayumba opened the scoring in the 18th minute heading in Eugene Mukangula’s corner kick past Chemelil custodian Bernard Onunga. Makwata capitalised on a goal mouth melee to score the second goal snatching the ball away from Chrispin Opondo to score.

Boniface Mukhekhe’s defence-splitting pass was well received by Ndikumana whose shot flew into the net for the third goal in the 58th minute. Makwata rounded up Gideon Kibet before releasing a powerful shot to seal the win in the 63rd minute.

At the Green Stadium in Kericho, moneybags Wazito picked their first win of the season as they eased past hosts Zoo 2-0.

The home side could have taken the lead in the 37th minute after Collins Neto intercepted a back pass by Abouba Sibomana but Wazito custodian Stephen Njunge reacted fast to avert the danger.

After a goalless first half, Victor Ndinya opened the scoring in the 47th minute, tapping in a Derrick Onyango cross from the right flank. Zoo pulled out Derick Anami in the 57th minute, Brian Asewe taking his place as they stepped up their pursuit for an equaliser.

Wazito brought in Elvis Rupia for Derrick Onyango in the 86th minute and just two minutes later the former Nzoia Sugar striker found the back of the net after a nice interchange with Michael Oduor.

The win pushes Wazito to tenth in the standings with five points after four matches while Zoo is 14th with three points having played the same number of matches.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, KCB came from a goal down to edge visiting Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1. Homeboyz had taken an early lead courtesy of an Allan Wanga volley but Festus Okiring headed Dennis Odhiambo’s freekick into his own net at the half hour mark.