John Makwata struck twice in the first half to guide AFC Leopards to a 2-1 win over Sofapaka at Narok stadium on Sunday.

Makwata opened the scoring in 12th minute minute before adding the second in the 37th. Sofapaka’s consolation was scored by Ronal Okoth ten minutes to time.

The win sends Ingwe to second spot on the table on 14 points, one behind champions Gor Mahia who have two matches in hand.

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo was happy with the win but fears that lack of adequate training will cost the team in future.

“In the whole month we have just trained nine times only. This is why our opponents (Sofapaka) were the better side in the second half. We should find a solution to problems facing our clubs,” said Mbungo.

Sofapaka coach Divaldo Alves blamed poor concentration for his side’s loss.

"We will have a meeting with the players and discuss how to improve on our concentration on the pitch, we have lost simply because of poor concentration," noted Alves.

The first attack of the mouth-watering clash arrived on the first minute, when Whyvonne Isuza won Leopards a free-kick at the edge of the box, John Makwata’s shot being deflected for a fruitless corner.

Ingwe’s bright start paid off in the 12th minute when Makwata collected a short pass from the right and cheekily juggled the ball before finding the roof with an unstoppable volley.

Sofapaka had two chances to draw level but Sammy Imbuye's header went wide in the 18th before Peter Lwasa saw his shot saved by Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Boniface Mukhekhe and Paul Were were a thorn to Batoto Ba Mungu's defence with their terrific pace on the flanks. Eugene Mukhangula's long range drive was tipped to safety by Aimo at the half hour as Leopards sought to double their advantage.

And it was Makwata who scored, this time connecting to Dennis Sikhayi's cross with a glancing header in the 37th minute.

Ingwe beefed up their midfield in the second half with Said Tsuma coming in for Mukhangula.

However, it is Sofapaka who started strongly, winning three successive corners that went begging.

Alves replaced Kepha Aswani with Timonah Wanyonyi and Mbungo replied by introducing Hansel Ochieng for a jaded Were.

Leopards best chance of the second half came in the 74th minute when Isaac Kipyegon overlapped and set up Hansel Ochieng whose shot missed the target.