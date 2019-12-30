AFC Leopards coach finally quits

By DAVID KWALIMWA

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has left the club with immediate effect after terminating his contract.

The Rwandan coach turned up for training on Monday and said his goodbyes to the players and staff.

"I will miss you. I will miss Kenya. Please keep working hard. You never know what the future holds," Mbungo told the players.

Mbungo leaves amid a financial crisis at the Kenyan Premier League club. He was forced to terminate his contract after going for five months without pay and is reportedly owed close to Sh2 million in salary arrears.

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo (centre) poses for a photo with the players on December 30, 2019 shortly after terminating his contract effectively with the club. PHOTO | COURTESY |

He had issued a notice to the club to pay these arrears 15 days ago as required by the Fifa laws.

AFC Leopards are currently choking in debt and have not paid its staff since betting firm SportPesa pulled the plus on a multi million shilling sponsorship deal in August of 2019.

"It is sad the journey had to end like this. We learned a lot as a team from you. It will remain with us, may God bless you coach Andre Casa Mbungo," said club captain Robinson Kamura.