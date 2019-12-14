AFC Leopards coach serves notice

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The financial troubles facing Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards seem to have taken a toll on the club’s head coach Andre Casa Mbungo, who has officially threatened to quit the club over non-payment of his salary and allowances.

The Rwandese, who has now gone for five months without pay, has officially written to the club requesting to leave the club if all his outstanding allowances are not cleared within five months.

“He has served the club with 15 days just as it is stipulated in Fifa laws and if he is not paid within the period, then he will quit and sue the club. He has been very patient with the club, but he says he’s reached the tipping point and can’t survive without pay anymore,” a reliable source told Nation Sport on Saturday.

AFC Leopards is scheduled to face Tusker on Sunday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.